Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy remembered, celebrated
Brig. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, spoke about the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Scott’s MLK Luncheon Jan. 12 in the Scott Event Center. “The civil rights movement gave America a new birth to freedom. Without firing a shot, Dr. King changed a nation at its core. They banished the Jim Crow signs, they changed American politics, and they even fueled the women’s and student’s movement,” said Hawkins.
USTRANSCOM’s Joint Service Color Guard presents the colors during the luncheon.
Members of Team Scott enjoy a moment at the luncheon. The theme of this year’s event was “I am who I am because of who we all are.”
Hawkins and Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, present Rhylea Johnson from Shiloh Middle School with an award of excellence. Johnson wrote an essay about what King’s legacy meant to her. She also received a C-21 tour from the 458th Airlift Squadron, and a tour of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.
Hawkins and Lenderman present Raven Spears from Mason-Clark Middle School with an award of excellence. Spears wrote an essay about what King’s legacy meant to her. She also received a C-21 tour from the 458th Airlift Squadron, and a tour of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.
Hawkins and Lenderman present Kayleigh Weilder from West Jr. High School with an award of excellence. Weilder wrote an essay about what King’s legacy meant to her. She also received a C-21 tour from the 458th Airlift Squadron, and a tour of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.
