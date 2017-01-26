AF, DoD provide inaugural support

More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period.
January 26, 2017 1:20 PM
