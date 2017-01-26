375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Senior Airman Alberto Ayala, 906th Air Refueling Squadron is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Ayala is an inflight refueling specialist. While deployed in support of overseas operations, Ayala performed a high priority air refueling task, expediting two Navy FA-18 aircraft conducting close air support operations resulting in protection of ground assets and the destruction of two enemy targets. His technical knowledge of the aircraft equipment proved instrumental as he overcame an in-flight refueling malfunction. His efforts secured six air strikes on enemy positions. Additionally, he volunteered for a short notice deployment to overcome a PACAF Tanker Task Force crewmember shortage and provided strategic regional threat deterrence. Also, Ayala identified 92 training events for Airmen, which provided real time strategy to the Operations Group leadership. Outside of the unit, Ayala was a Tuskegee Legacy Flight Academy Assistant Team Lead where he mentored 101 teens on aerospace careers.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
