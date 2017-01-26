Scott Air Force Base News

January 26, 2017 1:24 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

COMBINED FEDERAL CAMPAIGN

▪ Maj. Ray Mamuad, 375th Operations Support Squadron

▪ Capt. Tiffany Caguitla, 375th Medical Support Squadron

▪ 2nd Lt. Tahlia Clanagan, 375th Communications Support Squadron

MLK LUNCHEON

▪ 1st Lt. Nic Young, 375th Operations Group

▪ Tech Sgt. Jacob Appleby, 375th Operations Group

CENTENNIAL KICKOFF—BAND

▪ Tech Sgt. Josh Holdridge, Bassist, NCOIC

▪ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Janus, Woodwinds, Musical Director

▪ Staff Sgt. Dave Presnell, Audio Engineer

▪ Senior Airman Denver Murphy, Vocals

▪ Airman 1st Class Anneke Bentley, Vocals

▪ Airman 1st Class Josh Dick, Drums

▪ Airman 1st Class Josiah Joyce, Guitar

CY17 CHIEF NURSE CANDIDATE SELECTION BOARD

▪ Lt. Col. Lee Ann Rickard, 375th Medical Operations Squadron



