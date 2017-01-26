Scott Air Force Base News

January 26, 2017 1:26 PM

African American Heritage Month events

Listed are events at Scott recognizing 2017 African American Heritage Month. This year’s theme is “Breaking Down Barriers in the Pursuit of Excellence.”

FEB. 3

▪ First Friday Kickoff: 3:45-6 p.m. at the Scott Event Center.

FEB. 10

▪ Black History Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Go to Scott AFB Facebook event page to RSVP via link. RSVP by Feb. 6.

FEB. 21

▪ Soul food-dorm dinner: 5 p.m. at the Mascoutah Dorms.

FEB. 24

▪ Trivia bowling night: 3-5 p.m. at the Scott Lanes. There will be quizzes over the month’s events and fun facts; small prizes will be awarded.

