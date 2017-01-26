Scott participates in Community Science Showcase

On Jan. 16, Scott Air Force Base participated in the Community Science Showcase at the St. Louis Science Center, which highlighted underrepresented role models in science-related careers.
At the Air Force booth, visitors learned how to extract DNA from a strawberry, experienced virtual reality, saw the effects of acid on teeth enamel, and saw what it’s like to being a paratroop by jumping from a plane. Scott has remained continuously involved in the effort to help youth in the surrounding area excel in science, technology, engineering, and math, including its ongoing partnership with the Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence.
As a cyber hub, the base engages with and educates students on cyber security and the STEM capabilities of Scott Air Force Base, hoping to spark interest among youth.
