Preventative care for TRICARE prime beneficiaries

Getting preventative services, such as cancer screenings, breast exams and eye exams, is the first step in managing a healthy lifestyle.
Non-active duty TRICARE Prime beneficiaries are entitled to no-cost preventative services from their primary care manager or any network provider without a referral. Active duty service members must have prior authorization to visit a civilian provider.
TRICARE will generally cover the following preventative services without a referral or prior authorization:
▪ Blood pressure screening: Every two years (annually for kids ages 3-6);
▪ Breast exams: Annually for ages 40 or older, ages 30 or older for those with greater risks;
▪ Cancer screenings: Cervical, colorectal, lung, prostate, skin, testicular, and thyroid (limitations vary by age and specific screening);
▪ Cholesterol testing: Age specific, periodic lipid panels;
▪ Colonoscopy: Depends on age and family history;
▪ Cologuard DNA stool testing: Once every three years, beginning at age 50;
▪ Immunizations: Age appropriate vaccines;
▪ Routine eye exams: Annually for active duty family members, every two years for retirees/retired family members;
▪ Well women exams: Annually up to age 65 (now includes BRCA1/BRCA2 gene testing if recommended after free genetic counseling);
▪ Well child exams: Birth through age 5; and
▪ Health Promotion and Disease Prevention exams (including school physicals, but not sports physicals): Ages 6 and up
Preventative services can help you avoid illness and diagnose health issues before they become life threatening. Preventative services are generally covered at no cost unless you go to an out-of-network provider. To find a network provider, visit www.tricare.mil/FindDoctor.
These are just a few of the preventative services and screening covered by TRICARE. For a full list of covered preventative services and additional details, please visit http://www.tricare.mil/HealthWellness/Preventive.
