Exchange helps Scott AFB shoppers BE FIT with better-for-you food court, express options

As 2017 marches on, more and more Americans’ New Year’s resolutions are falling by the wayside.
But it’s not too late for service members and their families at Scott AFB to kick-start a BE FIT lifestyle—the Army & Air Force Exchange Service offers plenty of healthy meal and snack options to service members and their families looking to eat healthier in 2017.
“The Exchange is committed to encouraging a BE FIT lifestyle,” said General Manager, Rita Sheridan. “Along with exercise, proper nutrition is critical to health, readiness and resiliency.”
Exchange-operated restaurants at Scott AFB serve low-calorie and better-for-you options:
▪ Charley’s Philly Steaks offers a variety of items with 150 calories or less including grilled chicken, steak and garden salads; and
▪ Panda Express’s Wok Smart menu includes six entrees with 300 calories or less including the String Bean Chicken Breast, Kung Pao chicken, Firecracker Chicken Breast and broccoli beef.
For service members and family on the go, Exchange Express locations offer several new snack options for a quick workout fuel-up, including the low-sugar, high-protein Krave Bar, available in flavors such as Chipotle Cherry Beef and Mango Jalapeno Pork.
Shoppers hungry and in a hurry can also grab Bumble Bee tuna pouches in flavors such as jalapeno, Thai chili, lemon pepper, and sun dried tomato and basil. More than 100 Express island coolers also now feature wraps, salads, hummus, yogurt, fresh fruit, milk and hard-boiled eggs.
“The Exchange recognizes how challenging it can be to eat healthy while balancing a military career with family responsibilities,” Sheridan said. “That’s why Express stores worldwide offer 348 BE FIT approved items. We couldn’t be more proud to provide service members and their families with the nutrition they need to stay ready to protect America’s freedom.”
