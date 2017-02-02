375th CES firefighters test skills

Firefighters with the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron perform drills during a timed test at Scott on Jan. 21.
The test explored standards and applied principles of the standards as participants were timed on dragging the hose, putting their gear on and hoisting a hatchet among other smaller drills. Firefighters deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires.
Throughout the year the firefighters train on fire suppression, aviation fire suppression, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, technical rescue, fire prevention and public education, as well as adequate standard operating guides, effective program management of additional duties and a comprehensive career training program.
Comments