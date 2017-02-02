Scott AFB celebrating African American History Month

January began the kick-off of Team Scott’s centennial celebration and in February we continue this celebration with African American History Month.
The African American Heritage Committee will continue our centennial celebration by highlighting the rich African American heritage embedded in the nation’s history.
The national theme for the month is “The Crisis in Black Education.” The Armed Forces continues to break down this barrier by ensuring education opportunities are available for all who serve. Therefore the theme for Team Scott’s 2017 African American History Month celebration is, “Breaking Down Barriers in the Pursuit of Excellence.” It is the pursuit of excellence that unifies Team Scott; breathing life into diversity, while fostering opportunities for all who serve.
February is an opportunity to focus on the contribution of African Americans to Team Scott’s mission. The 2017 African American Heritage Committee would like to invite Team Scott to join us as we take a journey through the African American history embedded within these centennial years. We invite you to take a journey with us as we Remember, Reflect, Foster and Celebrate African American History.
During week one, we will take time to remember the evolution of racial equality at Scott AFB. By remembering the past we ensure that lessons are learned and there is room to evolve. History is life’s cheat sheet! On Feb. 3 an AAHM kickoff will take place in conjunction with first Friday at the event center.
Week two will reflect on the rich African American history found within Team Scott. There will be an African American History luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Scott Event Center. First we remember the barriers that we have overcome and then we reflect on the lessons learned and achievements big and small that foster a brighter tomorrow for the country’s future leaders.
Week three we will foster this information down to our Airmen by hosting a Soul Food dinner at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Mascoutah dorms. It is the responsibility of all leaders to ensure that Airmen know our history and understand that we all share a part in African American history.
Finally, week four we will celebrate! The AAHC will host Trivia Bowling Night from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Scott Lanes. There will be quizzes over the month’s events, and fun facts and small prizes awarded.
Remembering the past allows us to reflect on how much Team Scott has overcome and accomplished, while fostering diversity, innovation, communication and excellence for the future. Now, let’s Celebrate!
