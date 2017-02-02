AIRSHIP HANGAR: On June 28, 1921, Scott Field was re-designated as a Lighter-Thank-Air station. This led to Scott Field receiving initial funding of $1.25 million ($17+ million 2015 adjust) for a new airship hangar. Construction was finished Jan. 31, 1923, and it stood at over 810 feet long, 206.5 feet wide and 178 feet high. It was said the entire United States Army, which at the time consisted of 100,000 personnel, could have fit within the structure.
File photo
CRASH CREWS: The very first mission of Scott Field was to train pilots and mechanics. At first they used Standard Trainers, and then the Curtiss “JN-4D Jenny.” Flight training in these early aircraft, made of wood, fabric, and wire, could be very dangerous. Students injured in even minor accidents could face a long walk, or if in luck a long drive to the nearest medical treatment facility. The crash crews were formed to first get the personnel to safety, and then bring back damaged parts of the aircraft.
File photo
Comments