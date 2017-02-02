635th SCOW Airmen build shelters for deployed aircraft

The 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing continues to support the warfighter by preparing several of its Airmen for a deployment to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, this month.
A team of nine Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., are scheduled to deploy to Turkey beginning in February for approximately three weeks to construct two large dome shelters.
The 4,000 and 8,000 square-foot shelters will be used to conduct aircraft maintenance operations on aircraft engaged in combat operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The shelters are designed to house and provide environmental protection for different types of aircraft during maintenance operations.
The 635th MMS, which falls under the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group, is the only Air Force squadron specializing in Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources, or BEAR.
Once built, the structures at Incirlik will provide a more sustainable work environment for maintenance personnel to conduct operations and will protect aircraft from being exposed to the elements.
“The deployment of these Airmen is evidence of the operational combat power the Air Force Sustainment Center provides to combatant commanders on a daily basis,” said Col. David Sanford, 635th SCOW commander. “This mission is key to ensuring (the deployed base) has the infrastructure necessary to conduct sustained counter ISIL combat operations.”
According to Sanford, the teams deploying from the 635th MMS are hand-selected for their expertise and undergo training together prior to deploying.
The size of the teams deployed from the 635th MMS are dependent on the scope of work and typically consist of Airmen specializing in structures, utilities, power production, electrical systems, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, he said.
Sanford said it typically takes a trained team from the 635th MMS five to seven days to construct a dome shelter.
Col. Joseph Moehlmann, 635th MMG commander, said partnership and cooperation with local units make the 635th MMS teams most effective as they rely on local support in the form of site preparation, security, materiel handling equipment and tools.
Moehlmann said the 635th MMS teams are trained to adapt to their environment and troubleshoot and overcome challenges they may face while constructing dome shelters and other assets.
“It’s a team effort, and each member’s contribution is critical,” Moehlmann said.
The 635th MMG is the Air Force’s Center of Excellence as well as the pilot unit for BEAR assets and operations.
The unit routinely deploys personnel and equipment throughout the world to support operations, exercises and natural disasters.
The 635th MMG maintains 69 different BEAR Unit Type Codes comprised of 2,082 equipment packages valued at $260 million. The 635th MMG reports to the 635th SCOW at Scott Air Force Base, which in turn reports to the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker.
