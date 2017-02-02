Commander's Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
PERSONNEL ISSUES
How were the Unit Manning Document requirements calculated to determine the supervisor (SNCO/NCO) to subordinate (Amn) ratio?
Great question! Manpower is a constrained resource that comprises a large portion of the Air Force budget. All missions and programs compete for limited authorized military and civilian end-strength, established grade distributions, and must comply with other guidelines as directed by Congress. Additionally, manpower must be programmed in accordance with validated manpower requirements, and within fiscal limits and acceptable risk identified in Defense Planning and Programming Guidance.
Military positions required to perform Air Force missions are identified by grade and skill using the manpower requirements determination process. The Air Force manpower requirements determination process systematically identifies minimum essential manpower required for the most effective and economical accomplishment of approved missions and functions within organizational and resource constraints. To accomplish this, Headquarters United States Air Force functional managers work with Headquarters United States Air Force A1M to determine the appropriate manpower management tool consistent with resources needed to develop the manpower standard, the required mix of military, civilian, and/or contract services, and the required military category (officer or enlisted) and grade.
If you have any further questions or concerns about your UMD requirements, please contact the Manpower Office (David Reuscher) at 256-4076.
Can the Hearts Apart Program offer mid-day events? The late hours are my children’s bed times.
Thank you for your feedback on the Hearts Apart Program. We will certainly consider your feedback when planning future HAP events. For those who may not be familiar with the program, we offer monthly HAP events for deployed families at various times based on the time of year, weather, etc. Many of our events are offered during the day, such as the Zoo, City Museum, Grant’s Farm, and Eckert’s Pumpkin Picking. Some of our events are scheduled around meal times, such as the Thanksgiving Dinner. Our next HAP event is a Valentines meal beginning at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Dining Facility. For more information, please contact MSgt. Goodnight at 256-8668.
If men and women are equal, why aren’t PT tests the same?
Great question. Air Force fitness standards are set by the U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel, and Services (AF/A1), under the direction of the US Air Force Chief of Staff. The different standards for men and women reflect the average difference in body composition, strength, and endurance between men and women. Fitness standards are routinely assessed and reevaluated for accuracy and achievability.
Why do Airmen not get a Letter of Evaluation from the Honor Guard? Is there a plan to start giving Airmen LOE’s out of the Honor Guard? Airmen receive decorations for their service in the Honor Guard. How do you write a decoration without a LOE or EPR?
Thanks for the great question! Some time ago, the Honor Guard stopped writing Letters Of Evaluation because the very same bullets were being used in Air Force Achievement Medal decorations that are awarded to nearly all Airmen who serve 4-6 month tours. Like a LOE, the HG-related AFAM provides a roll-up of the number of funeral details performed, span-of operational influence on the HG, and any specifics about the Airman’s responsibility for additional HG-related duties. However, because of issues like the one you described, starting in December 2016, we resumed creating LOEs for our HG members. For your particular situation, please contact our Honor Guard leadership team, and they will ensure the member has a LOE to assist you with writing the member’s EPR. Thank you again for bringing this to our attention.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
What is the status of changing the speed limit in housing areas? Can we review the 15 mph speed limit and reassess the necessity of driving that slow?
The Traffic Safety Coordination Group met Jan. 20 and reviewed this request. We are analyzing a variety of courses of action that involve coordination with Hunt Housing. We will provide more information following our ongoing discussion with our privatized housing team.
Specific laws restricting certain pet-breeds have proven useless. Why are they enforced in housing?
Interesting question and thank you for your submission. There is much debate on the appropriateness and effectiveness of breed-specific legislation in preventing dog bite fatalities and injuries. Multiple courts across the United States have upheld the rights of communities to enact breed specific legislation or requirements. In military family housing, all Services employ some form of breed-specific legislation on base or privatized housing, though implementation does vary. If you have specific concerns about any of the policies in housing, please contact one of Hunt Family Housing’s Resident Specialists.
Can there be some form of renovation in the James Gym showers?
We care about the cleanliness of all of our facilities and are dedicated to providing a clean and safe environment at the James Gym. While we currently do not have any renovations planned for the James Gym locker rooms, we are constantly evaluating where to improve our facilities based on mission needs and available funding. Additionally, we check the facilities hourly and closely monitor the performance of our cleaning contractors.
If you notice any condition that you believe is dirty or below standards, please immediately bring it to the attention of our Fitness Center Staff.
Will the updated firing range be available for open use? If not, does the base have an arrangement with a local range to make it easier (and cheaper) for use?
When we complete the firing range renovations in the spring of 2017, the range will be used to train deploying personnel and personnel whose home station duty requires firing currency. The range will not be available for open use. While we do not have an agreement with a local range, there are many ranges in the local area that are open to the public. While not a federal endorsement, the website www.wheretoshoot.org has a comprehensive listing of shooting ranges across the U.S. and Canada
MISCELLANEOUS
Do SIPR Administrators need to have tokens for their admin accounts?
Yes, all SIPRNet privileged users require a token for network access. Tokens can be acquired from the SIPR token office located in Building P-10 (375 MPF). SIPR token office hours are from 9-11 a.m. for walk-ins and 1-3 p.m. for appointments.
Appointments can be made online and for that address, or for questions, please contact the LRA Office at 256-5329 or e-mail at alternatetoken2@us.af.mil.
Is there any way that the Airman’s Attic could be open from time to time to all ranks?
The Airman’s Attic is managed by the Scott AFB Chiefs Group, and they do offer an all-ranks day four times a year/quarterly (March, June, September, Decemeber). The next all-ranks day is scheduled for March 4. In addition, any rank in need can obtain an authorization letter for a temporary period of time (one visit, monthly, etc.) from their First Sergeant who can authorize access to the Airman’s Attic to see individuals through a time of financial hardship or an emergency situation. Furthermore, if individuals have an emergency (such a house fire) and have a family in need, we can work with unit leadership and the affected family to provide immediate support, regardless of rank.
The Airman’s Attic also has an active Facebook page, managed by several of our permanent volunteers, which provides details on access and announces the all-ranks days. Search for CMSgt. Gene R Collins’ Airmans Attic.
Why is the Communications Group mascot a fox? Will the fox ever make another appearance?
The fox is actually our Command Cyber Readiness Inspection mascot. Foxes are known for their resourcefulness, cleverness, and adaptability—which is exactly how we approached the CCRI and who better to spread that mindset throughout the installation than our clever and resourceful fox!
