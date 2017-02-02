Fitness center completes renovations

The base fitness center and the James Sports Center track renovations have been recently completed. During 2016, multiple renovations and improvements have been done throughout the base.
“Improving our fitness centers is one of my top initiatives,” said Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander. “We have completed a significant renovation of the Fitness Center, which includes new equipment, new flooring, painting of the entire facility, roof repair, and multiple other improvements, such as installation of free WiFi.”
The Fitness Center has cardiovascular equipment like Stairmasters, Treadmills, Elliptical Cross trainers, and indoor running track available for use. It is also the focal point for 18 special events throughout the year including triathlons, bike races, and fun runs.
In 2016, the James Sports Center installed three scoreboards at the softball fields and a multi-purpose scoreboard on the football field. Inside the facility, the sports center received a new gym divider, bleachers, and wall pads.
In addition, the gym installed several pieces of new equipment and is installing a new floor and building a new parking lot adjacent to the building.
Along with these improvements, the James Sports Center’s track has been updated with exercise stations and a pavilion for squadron fitness sessions and other activities.
“We continually strive to improve the quality of our programs and facilities to enhance the customer experience,” said Gailyn Gonzalez, 375th Force Support Squadron sustainment flight director. “Behind the scenes, we are collaborating with the 375th Civil Engineer and 375th Contracting Squadrons to bring these improvements to life.”
As the 375th AMW commander, one of Lenderman’s concerns is the health of the base population. She said she will remain vigilant in looking for new ways to expand the opportunities to maintain a fit lifestyle.
“Long term, we continue to prioritize and advocate for a new fitness center at Scott AFB,” said Lenderman. “We care about the health of our community and welcome suggestions for how we can continue to improve our fitness facilities and fitness events.”
If members of Team Scott have any recommendations for the 375th AMW fitness team, please contact the Fitness Center at 256-4524.
