Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
FEB. 10
‘NEW’ 2ND FRIDAY
Come to Zeppelins Food & Drinks for 2nd Friday Feb. 10. Think First Friday, but with a laid back, smaller and cozier atmosphere. It’s still free and open to all Scott AFB Mission Partners. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, beginning at 3 p.m. with free appetizers served from 3:45-6 p.m. Enjoy great drink specials and build squadron morale. For more details, call 256-5501.
HEARTS APART
The Hearts Apart Valentines Dinner event will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Nightingale Inn Dining Facility. Volunteers are needed to serve meals and assist children with crafts. The HAP program, sponsored by the Airman & Family Readiness Center, brings families together who have members who are deployed from SAFB on a monthly basis. Please e-mail Master Sgt. Goodnight at michelle.goodnight@us.af.mil to sign up.
FEB. 11
MISSOURI VETERANS HOME TRIVIA NIGHT
The St. Louis Veterans Home Committee is seeking support for veterans who reside at the Missouri Veterans Home-St. Louis for their seventh annual trivia night scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at VFW Post 3944, 10815 Midland Blvd., Overland, Mo. The trivia night proceeds go towards home’s “easy access” bus fund. These buses have a ground lift which allows the veterans to drive their mobile units directly into the vehicle. These vehicles, which provide the veterans with freedom and independence, are considered one of the safest and most efficient modes of transportation for anyone who has special needs. If interested in making a donation, signing up a team, or require any further information, please contact Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) James Pickard at mr.pick@hotmail.com or (618) 560-4236.
FEB. 13
IMPROVE HEART HEALTH
Join the Health Promotion and Healthcare 2 Health Registered Dietitians for the new Cholesterol Management Class scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Health Promotion classroom. Their Dietitian team will help people understand their numbers and provide tips on how to manage cholesterol. To register please contact Chris Cooley, MS, RD, LDN, at 256-7139 or Cathy Takacs, RD, LDN, at 256-7869.
FEB. 14
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE
The American Red Cross is having a blood drive from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Base Library Auditorium, Bldg. 1670.
NOTES
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
Come to the Library Auditorium for exciting movies currently in theaters. The following movie is free and open to the base population:
▪ Feb. 17: 7 p.m. “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (PG).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
GOV WASH RACK (BLDG 570) CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE
The Base GOV wash rack (Bldg. 570) is currently down for maintenance until further notice. There is an available wash rack located at Bldg. 548. For questions, please contact Vehicle Ops at 256-3202.
CYBERFIX—FREE COMPUTER REPAIR
Computer running slow? Kindle need some work? Laptop on the fritz? Cyberfix can help with computer problems beginning at 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the library. Volunteers from the 375th Communications Support Group are ready to serve. For complete details, please call 256-5100.
