Cash back option returns to Scott Air Force Base Exchange

Scott Air Force Base Exchange shoppers can once again take advantage of the cash back option at Exchange checkout counters.
Shoppers can receive cash back in amounts up to $50 at the Scott Main Store and amounts up to $20 at the Scott Express, Military Clothing, and Camp Lincoln Troop Store.
“Following a worldwide system update, the cash back option at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores is now fully operational,” said General Manager Rita Sheridan. “The Exchange couldn’t be happier to bring this convenience back to our shoppers at Scott AFB.”
For more information, shoppers can contact the Scott Exchange at (618) 744-9830.
Comments