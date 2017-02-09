TRICARE online and secure messaging: Making it easier for people to contact their medical treatment facility

Have you ever wanted to see all primary care appointments available and self-book the one that works best for you?
Have you ever wished you could send a non-urgent message to your primary care manager team 24/7 and get an immediate response within one business day?
Personnel who are enrolled to the 375th Medical Group at Scott AFB are able to do this. The 375th Medical Group offers online tools 24/7 that enable patients to book their own appointment, send a secure message to their PCM team anytime it is convenient for them, and access health care information such as medication lists and lab results anytime, from anywhere. The two most popular online tools for patients are TRICARE Online and Secure Messaging, which is also known as Relay Health or MiCare.
TRICARE ONLINE ENABLES PEOPLE TO:
▪ Book, change and/or cancel an appointment at the 375th Medical Group with their primary care provider 24/7;
▪ Use the Blue Button to view, download and print their medication list, laboratory and radiology results, along with their allergy/immunization profiles;
▪ Submit prescription refill requests; and
▪ Set-up their profile to receive information via e-mail and text message reminders for upcoming appointments—even up to two hours before their appointment time.
To use TRICARE Online, please visit www.tricareonline.com/.
SECURE MESSAGING ENABLES PEOPLE TO:
▪ Communicate with their Primary Care Provider without visiting the clinic;
▪ Get answers to their healthcare questions or non-urgent concerns;
▪ Receive close monitoring of health issues through confidential online communications without additional trips to the clinic; and
▪ Obtain patient education through a web-based application with an extensive library reviewed by board-certified healthcare professionals.
To sign up, PCM team members can register their patients for Secure Messaging during any appointments.
Upon registration, patients will receive an email asking them to accept their Secure Messaging invitation through Relay Health. After receiving this email, patients must login to Relay Health and accept the invitation.
Upon acceptance, users can immediately use secure messaging to communicate with their PCM team.
For more information about Secure Messaging, please visit mil.relayhealth.com.
