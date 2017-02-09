PAST SCOTT AFB AIR SHOW IN HANGAR 1: Air shows and open houses have long been a tradition for military bases, like this one on May 17, 1952. Scott AFB personnel hosted surrounding community members to show them the great flying force that consisted of bombers, cargo and fighter aircraft such as the B-29 in the background.
File photo
MESSENGER PIGEON COOP USED AT SCOTT FIELD: Scott Field Signal Corps personnel maintained a pigeon coop, which was used for communications as later decades would use the radio. Homing pigeons were commonly used in a war time environment due to their exceptional skill in being able to return back to their home coop. They would carry messages in a canister on their leg, sometimes accomplishing dozens of missions, while at risk of being shot out of the sky by enemy soldiers.
File photo
Comments