Air Mobility Command reorganizes nuclear directorate

Air Mobility Command recently re-designated and reorganized the directorate responsible for carrying out the Command’s critical support of the Air Force and nation’s nuclear deterrence and mobility operational mission in effort to further enhance support of its national nuclear enterprise responsibilities.
“The changes properly align AMC with the Air Force organizational structure and highlights our command’s efforts to ensure no-fail support to a no-fail mission,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander. “This mission is a top priority for our nation and this action demonstrates our unyielding commitment and enduring organizational focus to get it right.”
The new A3/10, Headquarters AMC Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration Directorate, is AMC’s single, integrated focal point for all nuclear policy issues. The unit provides oversight and develops policy for the command’s three-pronged nuclear mission—nuclear airlift, nuclear command and control, and nuclear air refueling.
AMC contributes to the U.S.’s strategic deterrence, ensuring Rapid Global Mobility in support of United States Strategic Command and other combatant commands worldwide.
AMC has a supporting role in the Air Force nuclear mission, and this role requires continued oversight, reliability, manning, training, and nuclear command and control and communications. AMC initiated this organizational change to properly align the directorate with the Headquarters Air Force construct. The change provides enhanced visibility, and also makes it easier for staffs and operational units to identify the nuclear mission experts in AMC.
“The addition of strategic deterrence and nuclear integration into the operations directorate provides clarity and identifies senior leadership responsible for organizing and training to accomplish this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Robinson, Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director. “Although our remarkable Airmen have long been laser-focused on the (nuclear-capable) mission, the re-designation more accurately aligns AMC with the standardized Air Force organization structure.
To accomplish its mission, A3/10 is empowered with broad authority to reach across organizational and functional boundaries to integrate efforts and resolve challenges facing the nuclear enterprise, according to AMC officials.
“The organizational change highlights the importance AMC places on this special trust and responsibility mission,” Everhart said. “Our mobility Airmen serve a vital role in its execution and success.”
Existing manpower resources from A3N will compromise the new A10 division and subordinate branches, according to officials.
