Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
NEWEST MAJOR SELECTS:
▪ Capt. Julie Airhart, 375th Medical Group
▪ Capt. Shauntel Haas, 375th Operations Group
▪ Capt. Thomas Jones, 375th Operations Group
▪ Capt. John Streeter, 375th Operations Group
▪ Capt. Nicole Ward, 375th Operations Group
▪ Capt. Kisha Wood, 375th Medical Group
AIR MOBILITY COMMAND’S DOD EXCEPTIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT RESPONSE COORDINATOR AND AIR FORCE SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM AND RESPONSE AWARD:
▪ 375th Air Mobility Wing CVS
EXCEPTIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT PREVENTION AND RESPONSE VICTIM ADVOCATE:
▪ Jamie Mattice
MILITARY PERSONNEL SECTION:
▪ No. 1 in AMC and No. 3/38 for large bases AF-wide on the fiscal year 17/1st Quarter Personnel Action Report
Thank You for your efforts in the Chief Recognition Ceremony!
▪ Chief Master Sgt. Diane Slazinik, 375th Communications Group
Comments