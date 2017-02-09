Scott Air Force Base News

February 9, 2017 12:39 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

NEWEST MAJOR SELECTS:

▪ Capt. Julie Airhart, 375th Medical Group

▪ Capt. Shauntel Haas, 375th Operations Group

▪ Capt. Thomas Jones, 375th Operations Group

▪ Capt. John Streeter, 375th Operations Group

▪ Capt. Nicole Ward, 375th Operations Group

▪ Capt. Kisha Wood, 375th Medical Group

AIR MOBILITY COMMAND’S DOD EXCEPTIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT RESPONSE COORDINATOR AND AIR FORCE SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM AND RESPONSE AWARD:

▪ 375th Air Mobility Wing CVS

EXCEPTIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT PREVENTION AND RESPONSE VICTIM ADVOCATE:

▪ Jamie Mattice

MILITARY PERSONNEL SECTION:

▪ No. 1 in AMC and No. 3/38 for large bases AF-wide on the fiscal year 17/1st Quarter Personnel Action Report

Thank You for your efforts in the Chief Recognition Ceremony!

▪ Chief Master Sgt. Diane Slazinik, 375th Communications Group

Scott Air Force Base News

