Security Forces partner with medics for active shooter exercise

The 375th Security Forces Squadron worked with the 375th Medical Group in conducting a recent active shooter exercise. The exercise helped Security Forces personnel identify shortfalls or limiting factors in their response capabilities and gave them a chance to test and train new tactics and procedures.
It also afforded them the opportunity to train with the other first responders such as the fire department and medics to ensure they can work cohesively to neutralize the threat, secure the scene, and treat victims and casualties as soon as possible.
The overall goal is always to be prepared to respond efficiently and effectively to minimize the loss of life in the event of an active shooter.
