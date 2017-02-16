Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
FEB. 17
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
Come to the Library Auditorium for exciting movies currently in theaters. The following movie is free and open to the base population:
▪ Feb. 17: 7 p.m. “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (PG).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY ART
Gather up some friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Friday Night Party Art courtesy of the Arts & Crafts Center. The following dates and theme parties are now available:
▪ Feb. 17: Pottery Night “Paint & Glaze a Plate”;
▪ March 3: Sip & Paint “Here Comes the Sun”; and
▪ March 24: Pottery Night “Mug Madness.”
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center. Reservations are required five days prior to the event. Cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies. Spend some quality time with friends, enjoy a few laughs and release that inner artist during Party Art night. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-3766.
NOTES
CYBERFIX—FREE COMPUTER REPAIR
Computer running slow? Kindle need some work? Laptop on the fritz? Cyberfix can help with computer problems beginning at 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the library. Volunteers from the 375th Communications Support Group are ready to serve. For complete details, please call 256-5100.
