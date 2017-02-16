Exchange gives military families chance to score outdoor deals with Free Friday giveaways

There may be several weeks left in the march to spring, but that doesn’t mean military families have to wait to start making their yards an outdoor paradise.
Every Friday in 2017, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will award one lucky winner an outdoor living gift package valued as high as $1,499.99 at facebook.com/shopmyexchange. To enter, authorized shoppers simply like and share each Free Friday post and comment with their name and local Exchange.
Prize packages include a Black & Decker 20-volt MAX Lithium 22-inch cordless hedge trimmer with battery valued at more than $200 (March 3); a Char-Broil Performance four-burner grill with tool set, grill topper set and 2-in-1 brush valued at more than $245 (March 10); and a Poulan Pro Tractor valued at more than $1,499 (March 17).
Make sure to follow facebook.com/shopmyexchange so you never miss out on Free Friday—who knows, it could be you whose outdoor dreams come true. Rita Sheridan, Scott AFB Exchange general manager
“Nothing feels better after a tough workweek than having a few pals over and firing up the grill,” said Scott AFB Exchange General Manager, Rita Sheridan. “Make sure to follow facebook.com/shopmyexchange so you never miss out on Free Friday—who knows, it could be you whose outdoor dreams come true.”
Entries made by 11:59 p.m. Central time on the day of the posting will be entered into the drawing.
Drawings are held the Monday after each Free Friday giveaway. Don’t forget to also check out the Scott Exchange local Facebook page at facebook.com/ScottExchange for weekly updates, promotions and sales.
