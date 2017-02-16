Mascoutah School District sets kindergarten registration

Mascoutah Community Unit School District #19 2017-18 kindergarten registration will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 5.
This will be for all children 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017.
REGISTRATION WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:
▪ Scott Elementary will register students living on Scott AFB;
▪ Wingate Elementary will register students living in the Belleville subdivisions of Wingate Manor, Green Mount Manor, The Orchards, Plum Hill Estates & Brookhill Estates; and
▪ Mascoutah Elementary will register students living within all other MCUD #19 school boundaries.
THE FOLLOWING ITEMS WILL BE REQUIRED:
▪ Certified Birth Certificate (no copies);
▪ Federal or Military Photo ID of registering parent/guardian; and
▪ Any up-to-date Health Records including immunizations.
At registration, students will be assigned a time to return for a screening April 28. Screening will take approximately one hour.
This is the initial phase of registration for kindergarten students.
The final phase of registration will take place in July and will require a current proof of residency and payment for student instructional fees at that time. Additional information about the final phase will be posted on the district website, msd19.org/ at a later date.
Comments