Open house event in Shiloh to address stormwater in Lower Silver Creek Watershed

An open house event will be held to inform the public about the Lower Silver Creek Watershed Plan from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Klucker Hall in Shiloh, 14 Park Drive.
The Lower Silver Creek Watershed Plan is a way to strategically address water quality, flooding, and stormwater issues in the area that drains to Silver Creek in St. Clair County. The end result will be a watershed plan that presents strategies and marshals funding to address these issues.
HeartLands Conservancy’s Janet Buchanan notes that these Open Houses will be useful for residents, business owners, farmers, townships, and municipalities.
“Watershed plans can be used to leverage funding for many different types of projects,” Buchanan said. “With input from attendees at Open Houses, we can direct attention to infrastructure projects and land management issues that matter to people.”
The Open House event is open to the public and is intended to attract people from within the Lower Silver Creek watershed, which includes all or parts of Belleville, Fairview Heights, Freeburg, Lebanon, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, Rentchler, Shiloh, Summerfield, and Scott Air Force Base. Representatives from HeartLands Conservancy and Scott Air Force Base will be on hand to gather input from attendees about flooding and stormwater issues, and to answer questions.
The planning team will use input from residents, farmers, communities, and local organizations to create a list of issues to be addressed in the watershed plans with a set of recommendations for the area. These recommendations will address flooding, stormwater, erosion, and water quality, among other issues.
HeartLands Conservancy has already seen its watershed planning efforts pay off. In summer 2016, the Illinois EPA awarded HeartLands Conservancy a $500,000 grant to implement projects that address water quality and stormwater issues identified in the Upper Silver Creek Watershed Plan in Madison County. HeartLands is also leading the creation of the Cahokia Creek and American Bottom watershed plans in Madison County.
Funding for this project is provided, in part, by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency through Section 604(b) of the Clean Water Act.
For more information about the Lower Silver Creek Watershed Plan, please contact Janet Buchanan at HeartLands Conservancy at (618) 566-4451 ext. 25 or email janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org.
