17 cadets promoted at Scott Composite Squadron

Seventeen Civil Air Patrol cadets, or roughly 50 percent of the current cadet corps of the Scott Composite Squadron, were promoted Jan. 24 in the largest ceremony of its type in recent squadron history.
“Over half of our promotions were to the rank of Cadet Airman. These 10 cadets are our newest members and have been hard chargers from the start,” stated Staff Sgt. Kristopher Matthews, the squadron’s deputy commander for cadets.
He added, “They had to pass the Cadet Physical Fitness Test, a leadership exam from their CAP textbook, demonstrate basic individual drill movements, recite the Cadet Oath from memory, pass a uniform inspection, and complete the Cadet Wingman Course to satisfy the character development requirement.”
The other seven cadets completed similar, but increasingly difficult, requirements for promotion to higher grades. For example, physical fitness requirements increase with the cadet's age and position in the program. Youths in CAP progress from Cadet Basic through Cadet Colonel rank.
“They also serve as our leaders. An element leader, both flight sergeants, our first sergeant, executive officer, and cadet commander each progressed in rank. On top of completing their own advancement tasks, they put a tremendous amount of work into running our cadet corps,” said Matthews.
Kalon Rogers, who promoted to Cadet Chief Master Sgt. had this to say, “Getting to where I am now is such an honor. It has been a long and arduous journey, but the things I’ve learned, people I've met, life-changing experiences I've been through, opportunities I’ve been given, challenges that helped me become a leader and better person overall, has made the long journey more than worth it.”
Lt. Col. Jeffrey Gulick, who works with Staff Sgt. Matthews to develop and implement the squadron’s cadet program, emphasized, “As each cadet advances in in CAP, he or she will be provided with more opportunities to excel. In turn, they will continue to mature and be more prepared for life after high school and be leaders of character in any field they choose.”
“As a cadet who has been in Civil Air Patrol for four months, I have seen what the program has to offer,” said newly promoted Cadet Airman Philip Coulby. “This program has taught me a basic understanding of emergency services and aerospace, and has pushed me physically and mentally. The benefits are unsurpassed by any other program I have tried.”
Along with the cadet promotions, four senior (adult) members also earned awards. Three received Professional Development awards and one earned a coveted emergency services Ground Team Leader badge.
Group 1 Commander Lt. Col. Paul Hertel presented the Paul E. Garber (Command and Staff level) Award to Maj. Charles Gillespie, the Scott Squadron commander, and the Grover Loening Aerospace (Management level) Award to Capt. Frank D’Angelo, the squadron’s public affairs officer.
Maj. Jacob Hiles, Scott’s Deputy Commander for Seniors, was awarded the senior level qualification badge for the Emergency Services specialty track, while Staff Sgt. Kristopher Matthews received the Ground Team Leader Badge.
Emergency Services is the foundation of Civil Air Patrol since its infancy prior to the United States entering World War II. Ground team members and leaders work with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies in searching for missing aircraft or people, and with disaster relief efforts.
The Scott Composite Squadron, located at Rockwell Hall, is home to 20 senior members and 36 cadets.
If interested in learning more about the Civil Air Patrol or the Scott Composite Squadron, please contact Matthews at kmatthews@ilwg.cap.gov.
