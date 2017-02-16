SDDC announces second Surface Warrior Challenge

The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command recently released the details of the Surface Warrior Challenge II “Bataan at 75,” the second in an on-going fitness series presented by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Ryan, SDDC commander.
SWC II will be a satellite Bataan Memorial Death March event and is slated for 7 a.m. March 19 on the Scott Air Force Base running path. The competition is open to all personnel that have access to the base and are older than 15 years of age. The event is free and all finishers will receive a completion medal.
“We really want this to be a fun event and would like to see a lot of participants from the Scott Air Force Base community,” said Ryan.
The single-day event has six different options that will allow individuals and groups to partake in the time honored event.
To get the full details and to sign-up for the event, contact Sgt. 1st Class Jerome Harvey at (618) 220-5391, email usarmy.scott.sddc.mbx.events@mail.mil. Fliers are also located at the Scott Air Force Base Fitness Centers, and Headquarters SDDC lobby in building 1900W.
Surface Warrior Challenge I, conducted last September, consisted of an individual/team short and long distance triathlon on Scott Air Force Base.
During World War II, on April 9, 1942, U.S. and Filipino soldiers surrendered after seven months of battle combined with exposure to the extreme elements, disease, and lack of vital supplies.
Tens of thousands of U.S. and Filipino Soldiers were forced to become prisoners of war to the Japanese. The Soldiers were marched 65 miles and faced horrifying conditions and treatment as POWs.
