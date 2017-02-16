RADIO MECHANICS ADVANCED COURSE—1942: Scott Field students learned skills required to operate and maintain radio equipment during World War II. This class was one of the new waves of personnel to be trained, when the Radio School was enabled to expand its capacity by 5,800 students.
File photo
C-47 FLIES AEROMEDICAL EVACUATION TRANSPORT: In the early 1950s, not only was the Radio School in full swing, but the aeromedical evacuation mission was present as well. This would become even more important as Korean War casualties would transition through Scott AFB.
File photo
