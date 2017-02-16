375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Ronald D. Bobbitt, 375th Communications Squadron, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Bobbitt, voice-network telecommunications specialist, supports multiple functions within the Telecommunications, Telephone Exchange Central Office facility, supporting over 13,000 Scott customers. He mentors and trains new technicians. He met and exceeded the Command Cyber Readiness Inspection criteria placed upon his branch, working over 500 inspectable Security Technical Implementation Guidelines line items. He was recently recognized by Defense Information Systems Agency as part of the Multi-Function Switch Facility of the Year team for the fourth year in a row.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
Comments