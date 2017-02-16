Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
PERSONNEL ISSUES
Why does ITT need so many reserved parking spots in front of the Education Center and Student Union? They are often empty.
Thanks for your feedback on this. We assessed the needs of parking at the Ed Center and Student Union, and we agree that those reserved spots are not required. They have been removed. Thank you for pointing this out to us.
Why is signing up for six years to enter the Air Force as an A1C “still a thing?”
Airmen entering the Air Force with a six-year commitment enter service as Airmen 1st Class (E-3) vs. entering as an Airman Basic (E-1). The Air Force rewards the extended commitment with early promotion of two ranks because the longer commitment provides more stability to force management across the service and provides a greater return on Air Force investment in initial skill training.
If you have any questions about specifics of Air Force enlistment or retention programs, please contact your squadron leadership or our Force Support Squadron’s Military Personnel Section Chief at 256-3894.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Do we have a waiver for annual fitness testing on the indoor track? According to the AFI, the max allowed laps for an indoor track is 17.
Thank you for your question. However, according to Air Force Instruction 36-2905, Fitness Program, there is no limit to the number of laps on an indoor track. Attachment 6 of the AFI, 1.5-Mile Run and 2.0 km Walk Course Requirements, says that the “indoor track may be used at the discretion of installation leadership, however the track must be certified.” While the AFI doesn’t specify the number of laps for the indoor track, we did want to let everyone know that both our indoor and outdoor tracks were recently certified, and both tracks meet the requirements of the AFI.
I have to escort a truck required for my job onto the base twice a week. This is really hindering the time I have to do my job. When will this be fixed?
I am sorry your escort duties are hindering your ability to conduct your job. Unfortunately, there are a wide range of reasons why we escort particular vehicles on our base. If you have to escort the truck due to recent enforcement of the REAL ID Act, this requirement may continue indefinitely.
The REAL ID Act requires that visitors who do not possess a DoD identification card must have another federally recognized photo identification, such as a driver’s license, for unescorted access to the base. Moreover, the Act also established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.
Currently, several states, including Missouri, do not meet the minimum requirements, and unless base visitors have another acceptable form of federally recognized photo identification, such as a U.S. Passport, individuals will need to be escorted on base. If the REAL ID Act doesn’t apply to your specific situation, I recommend contacting the Dixon Visitors’ Center professionals at the Shiloh Gate at 256-2008 or in person for specific policy questions. I also recommend discussing your specific issue with your leadership for potential solutions. I appreciate your help keeping our base personnel safe!
Would it be possible to allow RVs to use the commercial gate?
Thank you for the suggestion; however, our Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate is set up specifically for commercial vehicles, not personal vehicles like RVs. In order to process the requirements for each type of vehicle, there needs to be a different screening process between the commercial and Shiloh gates. It is currently not feasible or efficient to conduct both types of inspections at each gate.
Can we store firearms in base housing?
Personnel are allowed to store firearms in base housing. Firearms must be registered in person at the 375th Security Forces Squadron’s Armory within three days of new weapon purchase. Please contact our Security Forces Armory professionals at 256-2670 for additional information.
MISCELLANEOUS
What is the mission of the Cyber Operations Group?
The mission of the 688th Cyberspace Operations Group is to prosecute cyberspace operations and provide mission assurance for our National, Joint and Service-level mission partners. At the pointy end of the spear, this is executed by Cyber Protection Teams. As cyber threats evolve, increasing in both sophistication and destructive potential, CPTs are organized, trained and equipped to deny, disrupt and defeat threats to our networks, systems and critical information.
This can be as simple as providing procedural or technical assistance, assessing compliance and security policies, and recommending changes geared toward enhancing the security posture or conducting hands-on protection operations itself. CPTs can also take more proactive measures, hunting for malicious actors in friendly-owned spaces or emulating malicious actors to assist with training friendly forces.
Do you still fly? If so, would you fly with the 375th AES on an operational or training line?
I do still fly! I fly with our C-21 squadrons, the 457th Airlift Squadron at Andrews AFB and the 458th Airlift Squadron at Scott. I would love to fly with our Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on an operation or training line. My front office team has been working with the Operations Group to find an appropriate time for both Chief Mathias and I to come along on one of our AE missions. However, the flying schedule hasn’t synched up yet. However, we are determined to get on a mission so we can see our AE professionals in action!
Can you look into having more fun free events for families? I would like to suggest sock hops at the gym or club, for family fun, fitness and connecting.
Thanks for the great suggestion! We are always looking for new ideas and new events to offer families and we do our best to make them free or as affordable as possible. We’ll keep a sock hop in mind, and if we find enough interest, we’ll do our best to hold one. In the meantime, please consider looking at all our offered events on 375FSS.com, in the FSS Spotlight newsletter, or in the weekly Scott Bulletin.
Comments