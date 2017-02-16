Scott Airmen receive ‘hot refueling’ training

Scott Airmen recently received training for “hot refueling.” The training provides aircrews with procedures specific to “hot refueling” operations, with the helicopter running while refueling, versus “cold refueling” where the helicopter is completely shut down prior to receiving fuel.
With this two-person operation, one would concentrate on the fueling portion, such as connecting the bonding cable, deploying the fueling hose, and controlling the fueling while the other would remain in eye sight of both the refueler and flight crew members.
Having the choice to “hot refuel” adds to the readiness of the day to day operations and is highly helpful for practice down range when there’s not enough time to shut down to refuel.
