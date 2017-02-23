Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
FEB. 25
R4R: EAGLE WATCH
Bring the kids and come along with the Outdoor Adventure Program on a winter wildfowl watch Feb. 25.
Join OAP as they explore the Audubon Center at Riverlands near West Alton, Mo., home to one of the largest concentrations of winter migrating birds in the Mid-West. Eagles, trumpeter swans, peregrine falcons and more can all be seen from the Audubon Center’s floor to ceiling windows through their high powered spotting scopes. Enjoy an interpretive tour of Riverlands by an Audubon naturalist and private access to the Army Corp of Engineers barge located in the bay for a close up of the birds. Afterward, enjoy lunch at Pere Marquette Lodge (individual’s cost), then get in on the eagle action at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam. Binoculars provided, but people should bring their own bird identification book. Difficulty rating: 1/5. This event qualifies as R4R Initiative—provides exciting outdoor adventures for those in pre/post deployment and their families for a nominal fee, but everyone is welcome.
Adventure open to all (ages 6+). Adventure fee: $12. R4R Adventure fee: $5. Buses will depart Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 3176, at 9 a.m., returning around 5 p.m. Registration required. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, follow us on Facebook or Twitter @ScottODR, or call 256-2067.
FEB. 27-28
5TH ANNUAL CGO LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
The Scott AFB Company Grade Council will be hosting the 5th annual Leadership Conference Feb. 27-28 at the Scott Event Center. The CGOC uses this conference as a tool to develop a leadership toolkit for CGOs throughout AMC and sister services. Last year’s conference had 131 attendees from five bases and three services. The theme of this year’s Leadership Conference is “Leadership through Adversity” and will focus on how to be a leader when things are not going according to plan. This year’s conference is open to all CGOs from all branches and bases. Please use the following link to register: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=326660&k=0163440F7D57
FEB. 28
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH GUEST SPEAKER
The LeanIn Circles of Scott Air Force base are hosting a guest speaker for African American Heritage month at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at the base education office. Pamela Dorsey will share her journey from a young girl to a Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force and then the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program Manager for Scott AFB.
MARCH 1
CATHOLIC ASH WEDNESDAY MASSES
Father Carlos Bohorquez will offer Ash Wednesday Masses and distribution of ashes at 6:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 5 p.m. March 1 at the Scott AFB Chapel. Please call the chapel at 256-4060 if you have any questions.
PROTESSTANT LENTEN LUNCHES
The Scott AFB Protestant Community is hosting Lenten Lunches and Devotionals Wednesdays from March 1-April 12. Devotional begins at 11:40 a.m. with lunch to follow. All are welcome. For more information, contact the chapel at 375.amw.hc@us.af.mil.
MARCH 3&24
FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY ART
Gather up some friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Friday Night Party Art courtesy of the Arts & Crafts Center. The following dates and theme parties are now available:
▪ March 3: Sip & Paint “Here Comes the Sun”; and
▪ March 24: Pottery Night “Mug Madness.”
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center. Reservations are required five days prior to the event. Cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies. Spend some quality time with friends, enjoy a few laughs and release that inner artist during Party Art night. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-3766.
