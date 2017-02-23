46TH AVIATION SQUADRON STUDENTS: In January 1943, 330 African American servicemen assigned to the 46th Aviation Squadron entered the Radio School, and in May 1943, they graduated ready to help Tuskegee Airmen fly. These radio school graduates were a part of a bigger initiative of the Army Air Forces Technical Training Command to supply African American flying squadrons with sufficient support personnel, including supply, adjutant, intelligence, and statistical officers.
WAAC, NURSES RECEIVE GAS MASK TRAINING: The Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps first 156 members arrived at Scott Field in March 1943, and they worked in the radio school, offices, motor pool, hangar, control tower, and the hospital. By that August, these service women were taking the oath of the Women’s Army Corps, which earned them regular Army ratings, grades, privileges, and benefits.
