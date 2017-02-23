Centennial birthday card contest set

In honor of the 100th birthday of Scott AFB, Outdoor Recreation is calling all squadrons to explore their creativity and help celebrate the Centennial Year by designing giant birthday cards.
Not only will the top winners receive bragging rights, but also Force Support Squadron Gift Cards with values of $300, $250, $200 & $175. The contest is open to all squadrons! Registration is required, and is open now through March 17. The first 60 squadrons to register will receive one free 4x4 sheet of plywood. All completed entries must be submitted to Outdoor Recreation by 4 p.m. March 17.
All entries will be displayed along Scott Drive for public viewing, March 20-April 21. Photos of the cards will be placed on the Force Support website, www.375fss.com. The top three winners will be selected by judges.
The People’s Choice Award will be selected by the Scott AFB Community via online voting, March 20-23.
The People’s Choice winner will receive a $200 FSS Gift Card. Note: In order to control the number of repeated votes, all votes must be from off-base computers (no LAN SAFB computers).
Vote once a day, as many days during the voting time frame that you like. All votes identified as on-base votes will be automatically disqualified.
For more information, contact Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067.
CONTEST RULES
▪ Open to all squadrons. Only one card per squadron permitted;
▪ Registration is required, from now through March 17. First 60 Squadrons registered receive one free 4x4 sheet of plywood;
▪ All completed entries must be submitted to Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 3176, by 4 p.m. March 17;
▪ Birthday cards must be painted only. Artwork must be tasteful with positive colors (families will view the cards);
▪ No additional construction of any kind allowed. No electrical features allowed. All artwork must be kept in the boundaries of the 4x4 card;
▪ Birthday cards must present positive Centennial Birthday theme incorporating items from the last 100 years of Scott AFB history or birthday wishes;
▪ Each card must clearly show the name or logo of squadron. May place Centennial logo on card if desired;
▪ Squadrons will supply own paint and brushes;
▪ 375th FSS Commander reserves the right to censor inappropriate themes; and
▪ Outdoor Recreation will provide requirements and printed rules at time of plywood pick up.
