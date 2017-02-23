Scott Air Force Base News

February 23, 2017 1:43 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH LUNCHEON:

▪ Master Sgt. Robyn Williams, 375th Medical Group

AIRLIFT TANKER ASSOCIATION:

▪ Maj. Sean Blas, 375 Operations Group

HOT PIT REFUELING QUALIFICATION:

▪ 375th Operations Support Squadron

PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AIRLIFT MISSION SUPPORT:

▪ 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron

AIR WAR COLLEGE SELECTION:

▪ Lt. Col. Ian Laughrey, 375th Operations Group

2017 U.S. AIR FORCE UNDERGRADUATE FLYING TRAINING SELECTION:

▪ Lt. Deandre Davis, 375th Communications Group

Related content

Scott Air Force Base News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos