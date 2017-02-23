Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
PERSONNEL ISSUES
Can we wear our fleece inside?
Great question! Earlier this year, I authorized the wear of the sage green fleece indoors when wearing ABUs. I know some of the work centers can get chilly when temperatures drop, and wearing the fleece indoors will help make people more comfortable. Hopefully, many of you got to enjoy our unusually warm weather over this last weekend, and we won’t need the fleece for too much longer!
Any relief to work centers that need civilian positions filled, especially those that have vacancies over one year?
We are currently under a civilian hiring freeze mandated across the Department of Defense. As we work through the new guidelines associated with the hiring freeze, we understand how important it is to fill vacant positions in a timely manner. We are committed to improving and creating processes that help streamline the hiring process.
Towards that effort, we implemented an RPA Tracker on EIM. The site provides Senior Leaders, Supervisors and Civilian Personnel Liaisons with a single site for updates on their vacancies. In addition, it provides a means of communicating “where the RPA is in the process,” clearly identify “what is needed,” and “who has the RPA for coordination.”
The Civilian Personnel Office also created a Vacancy Roster that highlights vacancies (ones with and without an RPA) to help identify where gaps are and what is still needed to fill the position. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that vacancies are filled in a timely manner, and the process is as seamless as possible. In order to reach that goal, managers should also commit to following the process from start to finish. We look forward to working with you and reducing our civilian vacancies.
If you have additional or specific questions regarding vacancies you'd like to fill, please contact the Civilian Personnel Office at 256-9328.
When will Course 15 ever go away?
Thank you for your question. Earlier last year, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James Cody expressed his support for Course 15 and related programs with the following comments: “EPME is a critical component of our professional enlisted force and our expectations have not changed. Airmen are still required to complete EPME Distance Learning in a timely manner, yet we certainly understand we need to adjust to ensure all Airmen are able to complete the course on time.” Based on his comments and feedback from the A1 community, I anticipate that Course 15 will continually be reviewed and revised, but it will remain a part of our professional development curriculum for the foreseeable future.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Can the Student Union Cafe policy of $1 off for a purchase over $4 be extended to drinks (coffee/lattes) as well as food items please?
One of the great perks of being a Club Member is receiving certain discounts at FSS activities across the installation. Through an open discussion, we identified all the benefits we could offer to ensure we find a balance between offering great discounts to our members and still make a profit. Given the current cost of supplies for our beverages at the Student Union and the already low price for customers, extending the $1 discount to beverages would in most cases, cause us to lose money. This is something we’ll continue to evaluate, and if it becomes financially feasible, we’d be happy to extend the discount to drinks as well.
Fitness is a big part of military life. Is it possible to have a pool enclosed to swim laps here on Scott AFB?
Thank you for your interest in our fitness pillar. Unfortunately, we do not have the funding available to construct an indoor pool at Scott AFB. We have multiple other priority construction projects “on the books” for which we are seeking funding. However, if you’re a Hunt Housing resident, there are indoor pools available in both Patriots Landing and Lincoln’s Landing. If you live off base, there are multiple opportunities for lap swim. Please contact our FSS Fitness Staff for a list of local indoor swimming options.
Is there a way to have a “Fast Pass” type access system to speed access to the base at lower FPCON levels?
To ensure the safety and security of vehicle occupants and installation personnel and facilities, we must continue to require all vehicles and pedestrians to stop at the gates for ID check and cursory inspections at the situation dictates. Even at lower FPCON levels, there is still a requirement to validate all individuals requesting access to the installation.
MISCELLANEOUS
Can we get the Blue Angels for the air show?
We would love to have as many acts as possible for our upcoming Airshow. Unfortunately, the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels do not attend the same events as they are both premier acts with more requests than they can support.
But, we do have the amazing AF Thunderbirds confirmed as well as many other exiting acts and flybys. To date, we have a C-21, C-40, KC-135, C-5M, KC-10, C-17, C-130J, EC-130, F-15Es, F-16s, F-18s, AC-47, C-17, T-33, B-25, P-51, Mig-17, JN-4, Tora, Tora, Tora, plus many more aircraft in attendance.
It is going to be fantastic event, which is free and open to the public. Looking forward to seeing you out at the Airshow on June 10-11, and you can keep up with the updates at www.scott.af.mil.
