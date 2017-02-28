Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MARCH 3
FIRST FRIDAY
It’s First Friday at Zeppelins Food & Drinks. Come out at 3 p.m. March 3 for their fish fry, plus camaraderie, drink specials and entertainment. Free apps and snacks for all. Plus, all attendees have the chance to win a Visa Gift Card.
First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with appetizers/snacks being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins.
For more details, call 256-5501.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS BLACKS IN GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP—DEADLINE MARCH 3
Southern Illinois Blacks In Government Chapter is offering a scholarship opportunity to students who compete in a local (1st place, $500) Oratorical contest that test public speaking and written communication skills. The contest is open to all students in ninth-12th (O’Fallon, Mascoutah, Lebanon, Belleville East/West, Althoff, Governor French, and East Saint Louis). Registration deadline for the contest is March 3. For more information, call (478) 973-2759 or email SIB2017@yahoo.com.
MARCH 3-4
SPIRITUAL RESILIENCY WOMEN’S RETREAT
Mark the calendar for a spiritual resiliency retreat for service women and military spouses. Dependent daughters also are welcome.
This overnight retreat will increase spiritual resiliency of each attendee through seminars, small group discussion, self-reflection, and team building activities.
The retreat includes transportation, three meals, and lodging and is free to the attendees. Please register at: einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm.
MARCH 3&24
FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY ART
Gather up some friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Friday Night Party Art courtesy of the Arts & Crafts Center. The following dates and theme parties are now available:
▪ March 3: Sip & Paint “Here Comes the Sun”; and
▪ March 24: Pottery Night “Mug Madness.”
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center. Reservations are required five days prior to the event. Cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-3766.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
Come to the Library Auditorium for movies currently in theaters. These movies are free and open to the base population:
▪ March 3: 7 p.m. “Moana” (PG); and
▪ March 24: 7 p.m. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
MARCH 7
MARCH MADNESS BASKETBALL CHALLENGE—DEADLINE MARCH 7
The James Sports Center is hosting a March Madness Basketball Challenge at 11 a.m. March 11. Take part in adult events such as a 3-point shootout, obstacle course, dunk contest and half-court shot. Registration deadline is March 7. For more info call Edward Norvell at 256-4524.
Comments