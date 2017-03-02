The Great Outdoors Challenge returns to Scott

Get ready for the 5210 Healthy Military Children Great Outdoors Challenge 2017.
Darla Klausner, 5210 Healthy Military Children Initiative program director, has teamed up with the National Park Trust and the 375th Force Support Squadron to offer a summer activity challenge for Scott Air Force Base family members.
The 5210 Healthy Military Children Great Outdoors Challenge provides Scott AFB families an opportunity to reduce screen time and improve physical activity by participating in activities on the base and within the local community.
Upon registration, each family will receive a National Park Trust Buddy Bison to take on their summer adventures. Children are encouraged to take photographs of Buddy Bison in action and submit their favorite photo for the 5210 Great Outdoors Challenge Photo contest held in late July. Photo contest winners will receive a prize, and all registered families will have an opportunity to win a new bike.
New this year, every child will receive a 5210 Great Outdoors Challenge passport to earn Buddy Stop stamps. The 375th FSS and 5210 Healthy Military Children will offer Buddy Stop activities throughout the summer, giving children plenty of opportunities to earn stamps in their passports. We encourage the children to bring their passports to the final event to earn a reward for completing the summer long challenge.
Don’t worry, if you are moving to a new assignment, take Buddy Bison with you. Healthcare 2 Health and the 5210 Healthy Military Children program will now offer the 5210 Great Outdoors Challenge at Mountain Home AFB, Tinker AFB, Shaw AFB, MacDill AFB, Peterson AFB and several select Health Promotion Flights in the U.S.
“The program has gained in popularity and has caught the attention of the National Park Trust,” said Klausner.
The National Park Trust has partnered with Klausner and Healthcare 2 Health to encourage military families to enjoy local, state and National Parks in Illinois and Missouri.
Look for Buddy Bison at the Wingman Day event April 28. Families will have an opportunity to register and say hi to Buddy Bison. For more information contact Klausner at 256-7085.
