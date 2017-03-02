GEN. DANIEL “CHAPPIE” JAMES: During the Vietnam War, James flew 75 combat missions including the infamous Operation BOLO mission where seven communist MiG-21 aircraft were destroyed. Operation BOLO was a deception-based mission intended to trick enemy fighter aircraft into battle where American fighters held the advantage. Later, he would serve as the vice commander of then-Military Airlift Command, located at Scott. Scott AFB has a fitness center named after him.
File photo
INDEPENDENCE: A Douglas VC-118 “Independence” lands at Scott with President Harry S. Truman on Nov. 4, 1950. This plane was the second aircraft built specifically to transport Truman, who named it “The Independence” in recognition of his hometown, Independence, Mo. Commissioned in 1947, and after nearly six years of service at the White House, it was retired from presidential service by the U.S. Air Force.
File photo
