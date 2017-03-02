Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
PERSONNEL ISSUES
Why do Fire Department and EOD personnel get hazardous duty pay, but Security Forces do not?
Thank you for your question! I think you may be referring to Special Duty Assignment Pay (SDAP) which Explosive Ordnance and some Security Forces personnel receive. Air Force Instruction 36-3017, “Assignment Incentive and Special Duty Assignment Pay,” establishes the criteria for award of both of these incentive payments. OF note, the Air Force completed a comprehensive annual review of the SDAP program in March 2016 and determined which occupations would receive this special pay.
In addition, the Air Force Career Field Manager for a particular AFSC or MAJCOM can request that a duty be part of the SDAP program. If you feel your duty should be included, please work through your squadron leadership to review the AFI and determine if you in fact meet the criteria, and up channel the information for consideration. The complete list of SDAP eligible AFSCs is available on MyPers.
Why does finance take so long to process travel vouchers?
Thank you for the question. The good news is, you have help nearby! With the exception of deployment vouchers, all DTS (travel) vouchers are processed within your unit. Vouchers are normally paid within three to five business days after approval by your unit's designated DTS Approving Official.
However, if there is any incorrect banking information in DTS or there are any systems-related issues, payment can take longer. If your voucher has not been paid after five business days, please get in touch with your unit's DTS point of contact. This person has the additional training and system authorizations to determine the appropriate course of action.
For deployment vouchers, Finance typically processes the voucher in seven business days. However, processing times can take longer if the voucher needs to be returned for missing or invalid supporting documentation (i.e. receipts, CED orders, amendments). If you have a more specific question or your deployment voucher has not been paid after seven business days, please contact the Lead DTS Administrator at Scott.DTS.Helpline@us.af.mil.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
The train is extremely loud in Patriots Housing area, especially for the houses closest to the tracks. Hearing the train’s horn blare at 9:24 p.m., 10:04 p.m., 10:27 p.m., and 11:03 p.m. is tough for kids and adults to sleep through. Any chance a sound barrier wall can be installed between the tracks and the fence line?
Thank you for your suggestion, but at this time we do not have any plans to construct a sound-attenuation wall adjacent to the train tracks. Due to the length of wall that would be required and the height and construction requirements in order to serve as an effective sound barrier, construction of such a wall would be cost prohibitive. In addition, because housing has been privatized, any construction solely supporting base housing areas would need to be paid for and executed by Hunt Housing.
Why is the education office so difficult to work with?
I’m very sorry you did not have a good experience at our education center. We definitely want to provide excellent customer service and support to all patrons and personnel, but in order to appropriately address your concern, we need more specifics on your particular issue.
We continually strive to improve our customer service, so please feel free to contact me directly with your concerns or the Education and Training Center at 256-3327/3328. You may also use our Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) at http://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm.
MISCELLANEOUS
When the flags are at half-staff, is there any way you can advertise to the installation the reasons why the flags are at half-staff?
Great question! We would be happy to send a notice to the base about future half-staffing of the flags. Announcements will be advertised via the Scott AFB Facebook page, as well as through a base-wide email. Thank you for bringing this to my attention.
I heard a rumor that there are plans to have a Starbucks on base. Is this true?
We’re excited to share that Starbucks is projecting to open in the Main Exchange on Dec. 24!
Can McAlister’s have a separate line for ‘To Go’ or ‘Carryout’ orders?
Thank you for your suggestion. After a few months of operations, McAlister's continues to refine its procedures and processes, and their management shared that they will create a separate line for carryout orders to better serve their customers.
What is being done to correct the manning issues and lack of consistency at the Child Development Center?
Thank you for your question. As mentioned, we have had significant manning issues in our Child Development Program over the last year. We are working hard with Civilian Personnel, AFPC, the NAF Human Resources Office, and Wing IP to fill all vacant APF and NAF positions and complete required background checks/training/pre-employment requirements.
We are working to improve staffing consistency and are making steady progress. We plan to have the majority of our staff in place by the end of February. Although we have experienced manning issues, we continue to meet all DoD/AF required staff to child ratios. We appreciate the patience and flexibility of our parents and children. We also want to extend a sincere thanks to our Child and Youth Programs staff who have pitched in to cover extra shifts. Our staff strive to provide quality child care each and every day so that parents can go to work and accomplish the mission.
