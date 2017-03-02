Team Scott, community support the Polar Plunge

Scott Air Force Base members worked alongside the surrounding communities Feb. 25 to help support the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at Carlyle Lake.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes by taking a leap into the frigid waters of an Illinois lake. Participants raised at least $100 in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for the opportunity to jump into icy waters in the middle of winter.
In 2016, nearly $1.9 million was raised by 6,480 plungers. Over the past 18 years, $16.4 million has been raised by more than 60,000 plungers to help provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
This, in turn, gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness and demonstrate courage with their families and other Special Olympic athletes and the community.
Comments