Scott celebrates Women’s History Month

“You have to accept whatever comes, and the only important thing is that you meet it with courage and with the best that you have to give”—Eleanor Roosevelt.
March is Women’s History Month, and Scott Air Force Base is celebrating with a variety of events in honor of women and their accomplishments.
“Women’s history highlights the significant strides that have made possible the opportunities that women have today,” said Capt. Natalia Escobar, 375th Air Mobility Wing Legal Office and WHM chair. “In March, we will celebrate and reflect on the rich legacy we have inherited from those trailblazers, whose courage, determination, and spirit are a continuing source of inspiration.
“An understanding of our history, including the challenges women have overcome, gives us a sense of pride in our achievements, gives context to the ever-larger role women play at Scott AFB, and reaffirms our commitment to the egalitarian values that form the bedrock of the American Spirit.”
Kicking off the celebration is a women’s retreat March 3-4 at the Lake Williamson Christian Center. Two guests speakers are scheduled to attend: Retired Col. Sue Busler and Chaplain (Capt.) Meoshia Wilson.
A mentorship panel is scheduled at noon March 9 at the Global Reach Planning Center, where a diverse panel will discuss their successes and challenges while also answering questions from the audience.
Because the Comprehensive Airman Fitness model is important to a servicemember’s overall health, a women’s resiliency fair will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23 at the chapel annex. Representatives from a variety of helping agencies will have booths set up to engage with guests.
Closing out the month is the Women’s History Luncheon, scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 29 at the Scott Event Center. The former commander of 18th Air Force and 375th AMW, retired Maj. Gen. Barbara Faulkenberry, will be one of the guest speakers.
In addition to these events, weekly readings to children at the Child Development Center and the Youth Center will be happening throughout the month. Interested persons should contact Vera Madkins at 229-4250.
As first lady, diplomat and a humanitarian, Eleanor Roosevelt strived to bring about equality in the U.S. and is regarded as a leader of women’s and civil rights, using mass media to publicize these important issues. During her time at the White House, she even hired an all-women press corps.
“A woman is like a tea bag—you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water,” she said.
