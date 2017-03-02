635th SCOW hosting summit for LRS commanders across the AF

The 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing is hosting a summit for Logistics Readiness Squadron commanders March 21-22 at the Scott Air Force Base Event Center.
The summit, which is open to all LRS commanders and their civilian equivalents, active duty, and Guard and Reserve members, is meant to bring together leaders to discuss methods of operation and talk about what improvements can be made to make the squadrons more successful. This will be the first time an Air Force-wide logistics squadron commander Summit has been held.
“As we have centralized the functions of the Air Force, we have lost some skill sets at the base level,” said Col. David Sanford, 635th SCOW commander. “A lot of that falls on the LRS commanders.”
There will be a variety of speakers at the summit to discuss topics, including vehicle fleet management, as well as discussions on mission capable aircraft management, and how commanders can get the proper data to inform their leadership. However, one of the primary goals is to improve communication to enhance Air Force mission sets.
“We will give them enough information to where they will be capable of affecting the readiness at their base,” Sanford said.
The speakers will also discuss how to leverage war reserve material so the bases can do exercise training, and they will also talk about ways to react to an emergency, such as a fuel spill.
“We want to be proactive with our support, and right now we are very reactive,” said Sanford. “This summit is one way to get there.”
The LRS commanders are both military and civilian, so another purpose of the event is to build relationships among the commanders and the 635th SCOW.
“Not all of our LRS commanders are military, but we have invited all of them to attend,” said Sanford. “It doesn’t matter if you are a contractor, civilian, or military member doing the work; it is all the same work. We owe them the tools to be successful. This gives us an opportunity to build a relationship with them.”
The 635th SCOW plans on making the summit an annual event to make improvements to topics discussed in the summit and to address new challenges.
“We hope we can show them what it is we do,” said 2nd Lt. John Blackburn, 436 Supply Chain Operation Squadron rotary weapon system management team flight commander. “We will be able to make their jobs a lot easier, and that’s what this summit is designed to do.”
