OPERATION HOMECOMING: In support of Operation Homecoming, the then-375th Aeromedical Airlift Wing’s Patient Airlift Center coordinated 61 aeromedical missions, 119 sorties and 210 flying hours to return 357 POWs to the United States. While the overall operation ran until April 1973, the wing participated in three missions in March 1973.
OPERATION URGENT FURY: A 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron member treats a wounded servicemember during Operation Urgent Fury. After the U.S. invaded Grenada to repel a leftist take-over; the then-375th Aeromedical Airlift Wing flew 29 missions and completed 232 patient movements. The 375th Security Police Squadron provided airfield security support, and operational support airlift personnel flew 49 sorties airlifting 66 passengers and 4,120 pounds of cargo.
