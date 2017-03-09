375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Airman Gabriela Gonzalez, 375th Air Mobility Wing, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Gonzalez is a vital asset to the Wing Executive Services office, providing the day-to-day support to the commander, vice commander, command chief, command staff and wing staff agencies. Overall, she has processed more than 120 decorations and evaluations for WSA in vPC. As a first term Airman with less than one year of service, Gonzalez has shown not only that she can take the initiative to grow and learn new things, but she’s also performing duties well above her current rank. She is managing multiple wing level programs and provides communication support to include ShareDrive access and equipment replacement for 11 agencies. She created a centrally-managed base training SharePoint site for the 3A career field which will be used by over 100 personnel located throughout the wing and mission partner units at Scott.
Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Eikren
