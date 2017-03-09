Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
PERSONNEL ISSUES
How do our Green Dot efforts tie in with preventing sexual assaults?
The Green Dot program is the Air Force’s current interpersonal violence prevention strategy. The program provides us with tools to prevent interpersonal and power based violence, which includes sexual assault. The goal of the program is to stop acts of interpersonal violence before they even happen by empowering everyone to know that there is always something that each of us can do to prevent someone from getting hurt, either as a by-stander and or whenever we see something that doesn’t seem or feel right. The program is designed to reinforce strategies that help to support and enforce policies enabling everyone to do their part to maintain an Air Force free from all interpersonal violence to include sexual assault, domestic violence, bullying, and stalking. No one can do everything, but everyone has to do something, and Green Dot helps us to know our part so we can do our part.
I heard there is a special program in which military dependents can receive dental procedures like root canals for free at the base dental clinic. Can you tell me about the eligibility criteria?
Great question! The Scott Dental Clinic houses a residency program that offers the opportunity to broaden its services to include retirees/eligible dependents. However, there are specific guidelines for “dependent eligibility.” Dependents must either be an eligible family member of a retiree (i.e. with valid military I.D.) or a dependent of an active duty member and not enrolled in the TRICARE Dental Program. Furthermore, eligible members can only be treated by a resident dentist and not our permanent party dentists. Additionally, the treatment needs of the patient must fall in line with requirements of the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Curriculum as determined by the Specialty Chief.
The eligibility criteria is complex, often times too complex to be completely explained in an advertisement. When interested parties call in, we rely on this as an opportunity to confirm eligibility, answer questions, and move the case forward as needed. This initial phone call is the first step in the patient “vetting” process. From then on, the information is channeled to the appropriate departments. This is not to inconvenience the patient, but to ensure that their treatment needs are screened by specialists and determined to be within the scope of residency care.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
When do we turn on the air conditioning in base facilities?
Thank you for asking a great question. We typically shut down the heat on/about March 15 and turn on the air conditioning on/about June 15. However, there is a little more involved than turning on the air conditioning in your house. Many facilities on Scott AFB use “two-pipe” HVAC systems for heating and cooling. These systems are designed to operate in either heating or cooling mode, but not both.
Making the seasonal switch from heating to cooling (and vice-versa) for each facility requires a significant amount of maintenance work to reconfigure the system and is the typical period for our HVAC shop to conduct many preventative maintenance tasks. However, there are many facilities that have different types of HVAC systems that support either heating or cooling year round. These facilities are exempt from the no-heat/no-cool period. At this point, we’re not looking to disable the heat across the installation, but we’re monitoring the weather closely and will identify the most suitable conditions to support the changeover.
How does the gate guard program work? Why does it seem like there are only a couple of units that support this program?
Thank you for your interest in the volunteer gate guard program! We are actively seeking participation in the gate volunteer program and seek volunteers from across the installation, including our mission partners. For the month of February, we had volunteers from a variety of units including 375th Communication Group, 375th Mission Support Group, 375th Operations Group, and 15th Operational Weather Squadron.
Please contact your First Sergeant or Commander to determine if your unit is already involved in the program and to determine what opportunities are available. If your unit is not currently involved, please pass through your leadership to contact our POC, MSgt Greg Riley at DSN 256-6920, or email at gregory.riley.4@us.af.mil.
I have two requests for traffic assistance here at Scott AFB. Can we install a system that identifies which lanes are open as you approach the gates? Also, can we put a “No U-turn” sign at the intersection of Scott Drive and West Losey Street?
Thanks for your suggestions. We forwarded your inputs to the Traffic Safety Working Group, which meets quarterly, for an in depth analysis. The next meeting is 30 March, and we will assess both items at that time. Thanks again for your inputs.
MISCELLANEOUS
Are you aware that the conversion from the Montgomery GI Bill to Post-9/11 has changed? How do I share this info?
Thank you for sharing information on this valuable benefit program. The Post-9/11 and Montgomery GI Bills are service benefits provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Enacted shortly after World War II, the GI Bill has provided financial support to millions of Americans in their pursuit of education. There is more information regarding both programs on the VA website: www.benefits.va.gov/gibill/post911_gibill.asp. As of today, we are not aware of any changes to these programs or benefits. If there are any changes, they can be located on the VA website: http://benefits.va.gov/gibill/, under the “New Announcements” heading. If you are interested in a one-on-one meeting to discuss the VA Education Benefit Programs or if you’d like us to brief your unit, please contact the Education and Training Center Specialists at 256-3327/3328 for additional information and assistance.
What is the current status of allowing personnel to carry their Privately Owned Firearms on base?
Thank you for your question and patience as we have been working hard at establishing a new policy for Scott AFB. We recently completed staffing and coordination required for the implementation of concealed carry of firearms IAW the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act Program and storage of privately owned firearms in personal vehicles at Scott AFB. As of 1 March, we are allowing all LEOSA-credentialed personnel to carry concealed firearms on SAFB under the conditions outlined in our approved memorandum.
This authorization may extend to mission partner facilities on the installation as designated by the commander of the facility. To date, all mission partners have approved LEOSA-credentialed personnel to “carry” in their facilities with the exception of USTRANSCOM, 18 AF, SDDC, and DISA. We provided “no firearms” stickers to those facilities to ensure personnel are informed. Note that this policy does not extend on-installation concealed carry privileges to those personnel otherwise authorized concealed carry of privately owned firearms under state-issued licenses or permits. It only applies to personnel with Federal/LEOSA credentials who register with 375th SFS.
What we have done recently to facilitate the opportunity for concealed carry off the base is authorize all personnel to transport their firearms onto the base and store in their vehicle during the duty day in accordance with Illinois law/local restrictions and also as described in our memorandum.
This new authorization will provide a cost-effective, rapidly-fielded solution to protect our people by providing armed, self-defense for trained active and retired law enforcement personnel across the base. This policy applies to qualified law enforcement officers and qualified retired law enforcement officers under Sections 926B and 926C of Title 18, United States Code as authorized by the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act. We sent copies of the approved memorandums to our base populace last week, but if you have any further questions please contact myself or our Security Forces Squadron at 256-4883.
Could you please speak about the First Four, Top 5/6, and Top 3 organizations?
Excellent question! Private organizations provide endless opportunities for professional development, mentoring, mentorship, and camaraderie within the Enlisted Force Structure Tiers.
THE FIRST FOUR COUNCIL
The First Four Council provides a platform for junior enlisted personnel seeking professional growth and those striving to be an active part of improving morale, welfare, and quality of life amongst peers assigned to Scott AFB.
The First Four Council affords Airmen the opportunity for their voice to be heard, allowing open communication between other council members, Commanders, Command Chief Master Sergeants, the Chief’s Group, NCO Council, First Sergeant Association, and the Top 3.
▪ Membership requirements: E-4, E-3, E-2, and E-1 (all branches);
▪ Cost: $10/yearly or $1/monthly;
▪ Meeting date/time: Due to the change of executive staff, the dates and times when the First Four Council meet are currently being determined; and
▪ SharePoint address: https://eim.amc.af.mil/org/375amw/firstfour/default.aspx.
For questions, please contact the First Four President: Senior Airman Alexandrea Cardwell, (618) 229-8547.
THE NCO COUNCIL
The NCO Council affords the middle tier of enlisted force structure who would benefit from the leadership of SNCOs and serve as role models for Airmen E-4 and below.
▪ Membership requirements: E-6, E-5, and E-5-select (all branches);
▪ Cost: $10/yearly;
▪ Meeting date/time: Every third Thursday at the Scott Event Center (Bldg. 1560), 3:30-4:30 p.m.; and
▪ SharePoint address: https://eim.amc.af.mil/org/375amw/NCOCouncil/default.aspx.
For questions, please contact the NCO Council President: Staff Sgt. Kenneth Green, 256-9145.
THE TOP 3
The Top 3 Association is a great opportunity to meet with peers and share ideas. The association provides professional and personal enhancement and to increase esprit de corps and camaraderie. In addition, the Top III strives to enhance the morale, welfare and professional development of the Scott AFB enlisted community while supporting commander’s policies. The Top III Association recognizes outstanding Airmen through Performer of the Month awards, and scholarships.
▪ Membership requirements: E-9, E-8, E-7, and E-7 selects (all branches);
▪ Cost: $25/yearly. You do not need to be a member to attend meetings or receive emails;
▪ Meeting date/time: Every third Friday at the Scott Event Center (bldg. 1560), 3 p.m.; and
▪ SharePoint address: https://eim.amc.af.mil/org/375amw/top3/default.aspx.
For questions, please contact the organizational email and scotttop3.council@scott.af.mil.
