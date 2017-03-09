Two AMCT test directors awarded 2016 NDIA Testers of the Year awards

Two test directors from the Air Mobility Command Test and Evaluation Squadron, a mission partner organization housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., have been awarded the 2016 National Defense Industrial Association Air Force Testers of the Year award.
Each year, the NDIA offers each military service the opportunity to recognize outstanding accomplishments in test and evaluation innovation and achievements.
This is the first time a member from AMCTES has earned this award, and only the second time in the history of the NDIA awards that two members from the same unit have won in the same year.
James Bonn, AMCTES Master Test director, was awarded the NDIA Air Force Civilian Tester of the Year award for 2016. Bonn’s outstanding service as the Defense Systems Test Team Manager at AMCTES directly supports Mobility Air Force’s $128 billion dollar modernization and recapitalization plan. Bonn’s key inputs, oversight, and unwavering commitment to excellence is unsurpassed in the management of infrared countermeasures flare effectiveness, missile warning systems, radar warning receiver, and tactics development evaluations on three different mobility airframes.
He led the planning, execution, and reporting for high visibility aircraft upgrade and survivability program evaluations, worth in excess of $267 million. Bonn retired from USAF in 2007, where he served more than 25 years active duty before coming to AMCTES in a civilian capacity as test director. He recently accepted the 2016 Headquarters AMC Category II Civilian of the Year Award at AMC headquarters at Scott Air Force Base.
Master Sgt. Justin Hudson, AMCTES Master Test director, was awarded the NDIA Air Force Military Tester of the Year Award for 2016.
The NDIA, a non-partisan, non-profit defense and national security association, comprised of over 1,600 corporations and 85,000 individual members, was founded to educate its constituency on all aspects of national security. NDIA engages innovative leaders to promote the best policies, practices, products, and technology for warfighters to ensure the safety and security of our nation. Nominees for these prestigious Testers of the Year awards are evaluated on their superior work that significantly contributes to, or directly supports test and evaluation activities during the calendar year.
Hudson distinguished himself through outstanding service to the Air Mobility Command Test and Evaluation Squadron, leading test teams, and shaping strategies in operational testing worth $10.9 billion in acquisition programs and facilitating the closure of capability gaps on the entire AMC fleet. His contributions and commitment to excellence on high-profile ongoing operational tests have distinguished him as a leader and an innovator in test and evaluation. Hudson took on the rigorous upgrade of the AMCTES Test Director training program, ensuring a higher level of proficiency in future test directors.
In addition to this award, Hudson has accepted the HQ AMC Test Director of the 4th Quarter and has earned both the AMCTES Senior NCO of the Year Award and the 305th Air Mobility Wing Mission Partner Senior NCO of the Year Award for 2016. Hudson has served in the USAF since his enlistment in 2001, where he completed training on aerospace propulsion systems and C-17A cargo aircraft maintenance.
Bonn and Hudson will be recognized for their outstanding contributions at the annual NDIA Test and Evaluation Conference in San Diego.
