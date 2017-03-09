Base updates concealed carry, transport rules

You may have observed new signs at the installation gates, referring to firearm carrying procedures. The language has changed to “Concealed Carry Prohibited on Scott AFB,” with an exception.
That exception is for personnel who are authorized to carry a concealed weapon under the Law Enforcement Officer’s Safety Act. LEOSA applies to active and retired law enforcement officers, to include military policemen, and authorizes the carry of concealed weapons in any jurisdiction in the United States.
LEOSA is not an automatic right though, as you first have to be qualified—go to www.leosaonline.com to see if you qualify—and then you have to apply for the LEOSA carrying card (Federal, State, and local law enforcement officers will use their issued credentials). Once you have the LEOSA card, you then have to be registered with the 375th Security Forces Squadron.
There are some off-limit areas to carrying a concealed firearm on to the installation.
There are several places on base that firearms are not allowed, to include, restricted areas, the U.S. Post Office, and medical facilities. There are other facilities on base that have elected to not allow firearms inside, and they have been designated with a sign at the entrance stating, “Firearms Prohibited.”
There are other facilities on base that have elected to not allow firearms inside, and they have been designated with a sign at the entrance stating, “Firearms Prohibited.” If you need to enter one of these facilities, you will have to store your weapon in your vehicle.
This is not the only change to firearms policy on base, as the rules have changed for all firearm owners, as well. Personnel who own a lawful firearm are allowed to transport their weapon on base, but cannot carry it on their person.
This will effectively provide an opportunity for lawful carry off the installation when commuting to and from Scott AFB. The weapon must be configured in the following manner: it must be completely unloaded (no magazine or ammunition in the weapon) and must be in a locked container.
A locked container includes a lockable glove box or center console, the trunk of a car, a locked firearm carrying box, locked shipping box, or other locked container. Additionally, weapons must be secured in a completely enclosed vehicle (no motorcycles or convertibles with top down).
For further information and to register your LEOSA credentials on Scott AFB, contact the 375th SFS at 256-6920.
