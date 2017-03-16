‘Put Your Best Fork Forward’ for National Nutrition Month

Eating healthier doesn’t mean changing your entire eating pattern overnight. Small changes, made over time, can add up. For National Nutrition Month 2017, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics urges everyone to start small—one forkful at a time, and “Put Your Best Fork Forward.”
Each March, the Academy encourages everyone to focus on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month. Whether you’re planning meals to prepare at home or making selections when dining out, always “Put Your Best Fork Forward” to help find your healthy eating style.
“How much we eat is as important as what we eat, which is why this year’s National Nutrition Month theme inspires us to start with small changes in our eating habits,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Spokesperson Kristi King.
It’s important to balance individualized eating plans that include a variety of your favorite, nutritious foods with physical activity most days of the week. Registered dietitian nutritionists bring the knowledge and experience to help people find balance and create sustainable solutions that will keep them healthy throughout their entire lives. Registered dietician nutritionist Kristi King, also an Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson
The Academy strives to communicate healthful eating messages that emphasize balancing food and beverages within an individual’s energy needs, rather than focusing on any one specific food or meal. To this end, it is the Academy’s position that improving overall well being requires a lifelong commitment to healthful lifestyle behaviors, emphasizing lasting and enjoyable eating practices and daily physical activity.
“It’s important to balance individualized eating plans that include a variety of your favorite, nutritious foods with physical activity most days of the week,” King said. “Registered dietitian nutritionists bring the knowledge and experience to help people find balance and create sustainable solutions that will keep them healthy throughout their entire lives.”
Initiated in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, the public education campaign became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition.
As part of National Nutrition Month, the Academy’s website includes articles, recipes, videos and educational resources to spread the message of good nutrition and an overall healthy lifestyle for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. Consumers can also follow National Nutrition Month on the Academy's social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.
Comments