Where is my TRICARE specialty referral?

Has your Scott AFB primary care manager placed a referral for you to see a TRICARE network specialty physician? If so, you should receive an authorization letter in the mail from Health Net Federal Services within five to seven business days after your PCM orders it.
If you do not receive an authorization letter in the mail within five to seven business days, and you do not receive a call from the Military Treatment Facility to book a clinic appointment, please call the 375th Medical Group’s Referral Management Center at 256-7606 or call the Well line at 256-9355.
It is important that you do not schedule your specialty care appointment prior to receiving your authorization letter. Visiting a network physician without prior authorization can result in additional patient financial responsibility.
If you would like to change your TRICARE network physician authorization, perhaps because no appointments are available for more than 28 days, please call Health Net Federal Services at (877) 874-2273 and inform them of your preferred network physician.
No reason is required to change your authorization to a different network provider, but please select a provider who has appointments available that meets your needs. It is acceptable to call around and ask, “When is your next available appointment?”
Finally, if you need a copy of an authorization letter, or if you would like to retrieve the letter prior to receiving it in the mail, please visit www.HNFS.com. If you do not already have an account with HNFS.com, an account can be created online. After logging in, please use the Prior Authorization, Referral and Benefit Tool to print or save a copy of your letter.
Comments